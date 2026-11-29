French container shipping group CMA CGM is evaluating ethanol bunkering trials in Singapore after establishing regular bioethanol bunkering operations in Brazil, according to a joint statement issued with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The proposed trials would assess ethanol’s suitability for marine engines, bunkering procedures, safety requirements and operational conditions.

CMA CGM has already gained operational experience with ethanol in Brazil. Its 13,000-TEU containership CMA CGM Iron completed the country’s first bioethanol bunkering operation involving a deep-sea containership at the port of Santos on 12 July 2026.

Delivered in 2025, CMA CGM Iron is the first in a series of 12 containerships equipped with Everllence-B&W G95ME-C10.5-LGIM tri-fuel engines certified to run on bioethanol. Regular ethanol bunkering operations at Santos began on 19 October with the refuelling of CMA CGM Iron. Further deliveries to the French carrier’s vessels are scheduled before the end of 2026.

Singapore completed its first ethanol bunkering operation on 17 October, when Danish shipping group Maersk’s Singapore-registered containership Maersk Halifax received approximately 5,000 tonnes of certified bioethanol from Golden Island’s Singapore-registered chemical tanker Golden Centaurus at PSA Singapore’s Pasir Panjang Terminal. Conducted simultaneously with container handling, the delivery was the world’s largest single ethanol bunkering operation at the time.

CMA CGM and MPA are also exploring a near-term liquefied biomethane bunkering trial with industry partners to assess how greenhouse gas emissions savings can be recognised under different regulatory and voluntary frameworks.

The initiative follows an agreement signed in October 2026 with Singapore LNG Corporation to examine the use of existing gas infrastructure for marine biomethane supplies.

CMA CGM already regularly bunkers LNG in Singapore. Both initiatives fall under a cooperation agreement with MPA, renewed in March 2025, covering maritime decarbonisation, digitalisation and innovation.

CMA CGM expects to operate around 200 containerships capable of using lower-carbon energy sources by 2031 and is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Headquartered in Marseille, CMA CGM is a family-owned shipping and logistics group led by chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé. The group generated revenue of $18.4 billion and transported 6.5 million TEU in the third quarter of 2026.

Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd owns and operates Singapore’s open-access LNG terminal.

PSA Singapore is the Singapore terminal operating business of PSA International.