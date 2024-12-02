SunStone completes Infinity Class with Douglas Mawson launch

SunStone Maritime Group A/S announced the successful launch of its latest expedition cruise vessel, Douglas Mawson, marking a significant milestone in the completion of the groundbreaking Infinity Class series. The launch ceremony took place at China Merchants Heavy Industry in Haimen, China, according to the company's release.

As the seventh and final vessel in the Infinity Class series, Douglas Mawson continues to exemplify the cutting-edge innovation, performance, and sustainability that define this fleet. With a capacity up to 170 passengers and 102 crew, the vessel features advanced safety systems, energy-efficient operations, and eco-friendly technologies designed to minimize environmental impact. Built with Ulstein’s revolutionary X-Bow design, the vessel is IceClass 1A and Polar Class 6, ensuring safe and efficient operations in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Key features include Safe Return toPort, Dynamic Positioning, and zero-speed stabilizers, enhancing both safety and comfort.

The ship provides an exclusive yet spacious experience, offering amenities such as a swimming pool, bar, restaurants, lounges, a library, gym, and spa. This blend of intimate luxury and robust capability ensures immersive adventures for passengers exploring remote destinations.

Scheduled for delivery next year, Douglas Mawson will join the fleet of vessels operating on long-term charter agreements. It will be chartered to Aurora Expeditions and is set to embark on its inaugural voyages in the fall of 2025, continuing the tradition of extra ordinary expedition experiences.