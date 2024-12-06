Beihai Shipbuilding delivers fuel-efficient 5,500 TEU vessel to CMA CGM

On December 3, China State Shipbuilding Group held a naming and delivery ceremony for the 5,500TEU container ship "CMA CGM KAURI" built for CMA CGM, according to the company's release.

The ship is the 8th 5500TEU container ship delivered by Beihai Shipbuilding and the 19th ship delivered by Beihai Shipbuilding in the year.

"CMA CGM KAURI" is a 5,500 TEU container ship designed and built by Beihai Shipbuilding and Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) for CMA CGM, which can be flexibly deployed on global routes.

The ship has a total length of 255 meters, a width of 40 meters, a depth of 22 meters, a structural draft of 14 meters, a service speed of 21 knots, and an energy efficiency design index (EEDI) that is 53.4% lower than the baseline.

This ship adopts the latest WinGD7X82-2.0 version of the main engine, which can quickly recover the fuel in the fuel tank in the event of a marine accident, and is an environmentally friendly ship.