Luka Koper expands operations with 4 Konecranes electric RTGs

Luka Koper in the Port of Koper, Slovenia, has ordered four Konecranes electric Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes to replace old RTGs in its container yard, according to the company's release.

Koper also has plans to construct a new quayside and container yard with additional storage space. The order was booked in Q3 2024, with hand-over scheduled for Q1 2025 at the latest. The Konecranes electric RTGs on order will reinforce a fleet of 28 Konecranes RTGs, of which 15 are fully electric, driven by cable reel systems. Luka Koper also operates 4 Konecranes Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes.

The new Konecranes RTGs will be powered by cable reel systems connected to the local grid, like the electric Konecranes RTGs that Koper already operates. They will also have auxiliary batteries and the Truck Lift Prevention smart feature.

Konecranes is one of the global leaders in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries.