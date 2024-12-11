  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Technip Energies awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the topsides of the GrandMorgu FPSO unit in Suriname

2024 December 11   13:40

Technip Energies awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the topsides of the GrandMorgu FPSO unit in Suriname

Technip Energies, in partnership with SBM Offshore, has been awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the GranMorgu Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) in Suriname, according to the company's release.

Under this contract, the joint-venture between SBM Offshore and Technip Energies will construct and install a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), leveraging Technip Energies’ expertise in engineering and modularization for the topsides and SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward hull. Thanks to the joint expertise of the two companies, the project will be designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. It will include an all-electric drive FPSO configuration, with zero routine flaring and full reinjection of associated gas into the reservoirs.

There will be an optimized power usage with Waste Heat Recovery Units and optimized water cooling for improved efficiency. A permanent methane detection and monitoring system will be installed relying on a network of sensors.

This project is the first FPSO project in Suriname and is located in Block 58, circa 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Topics:

TotalEnergies

hydrogen

FPSO

CO2

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 11

18:00

Adani Ports says it is no longer seeking $553 million U.S. DFC loan for Colombo terminal

17:34

Container shipping overcapacity set to double in 2025

17:13

South Korea pledges $9.75 bln to expand Busan Port

16:48

Maran Gas takes delivery of new LNG carrier

16:25

Northern Endurance Partnership launches the first CCS project in the UK with the participation of TotalEnergies

15:51

TES accelerates CO2 export terminal at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub

15:12

Hycamite, MOLEA and MOL PLUS sign MoU to cooperate in promoting the application of methane-splitting for power generation and propulsion onboard marine vessels

14:43

QatarEnergy awards LNG carrier contract to MOL and COSCO

14:23

Incat Crowther commissioned to design all-electric cargo vessel for Singapore’s Marinev

13:22

AD Ports Group assigned new A1 Credit Rating by Moody’s Ratings

12:46

DP World launches world’s first container port carbon inset programme

12:23

GTT receives an order from Hanwha Ocean for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

11:58

Damen and Kongsberg mark delivery of 1500th thruster

11:01

Konecranes delivers reach stackers to Chile’s Ultraport

10:53

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal reduces noise pollution with white noise alarms

10:06

Yang Ming to launch China-Thailand Express service

09:46

Hanwha Ocean Standard FPSO design receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

2024 December 10

18:00

National Subsea Centre and PlanSea collaborate on AI-powered decommissioning solution

17:32

UECC partners with Titan to accelerate biomethane fuel use

17:19

HHLA and passify digitalise truck handling at Hamburg terminals

16:57

Damen Naval signs contract with Lloyd’s Register for new frigate for Colombia

16:23

CHANGHONG сompletes delivery of 10 container ships to NAVIOS

15:59

Cosco Shipping and MOL to build sx LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

15:16

Air Liquide receives EU support to develop the first large-scale project for the production, liquefaction, and distribution of low carbon and renewable hydrogen from ammonia

14:45

bp and JERA joining forces to create top-tier global offshore wind joint venture

13:54

FMC closes one of two investigations into conditions created by Canadian ballast water regulations

13:25

EU ports recorded 395.3 million passengers in 2023

12:53

Eastern Pacific Shipping extends eSAIL installation with bound4blue on newbuild

12:25

Glander International Bunkering collaborates with SK Trading International for B24 biofuel supply

11:24

Ecuador's biggest port welcomes major shipping lines back with new service