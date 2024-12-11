Technip Energies awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the topsides of the GrandMorgu FPSO unit in Suriname

Technip Energies, in partnership with SBM Offshore, has been awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the GranMorgu Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) in Suriname, according to the company's release.

Under this contract, the joint-venture between SBM Offshore and Technip Energies will construct and install a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), leveraging Technip Energies’ expertise in engineering and modularization for the topsides and SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward hull. Thanks to the joint expertise of the two companies, the project will be designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. It will include an all-electric drive FPSO configuration, with zero routine flaring and full reinjection of associated gas into the reservoirs.

There will be an optimized power usage with Waste Heat Recovery Units and optimized water cooling for improved efficiency. A permanent methane detection and monitoring system will be installed relying on a network of sensors.

This project is the first FPSO project in Suriname and is located in Block 58, circa 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

