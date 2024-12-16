Kandla International Container Terminal handled highest ever 5468 TEUs on single vessel

Highest-ever TEUs exchanged in MV RACINE call at Kandla International Container Terminal (KICT), according to India Shipping News.

Container Vessel MV Racine having LoA of 299.97 m, 40 m Beam and 6750 TEUs capacity berthed at KICT on 11th December 2024 at 1000 hrs to discharge 2158 TEUs and to load 3310 TEUs.

Vessel sailed on 12th December 2024 at 2300 hrs. Total TEUs handled in a single call is 5468 TEUs and is the highest since inception surpassing previous best of 4943 TEUs on MV Touska during June 2022.