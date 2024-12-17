Container Terminal Altenwerder receives Hamburg’s first remote-controlled container gantry cranes

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA)’s Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) says it has obtained three new highly automated container gantry cranes. The innovative remote-controlled cranes are the first of their kind at the Port of Hamburg. HHLA is aiming to increase the efficiency of its container ship handling operations even further in the future.

The container gantry cranes arrived at CTA on Saturday, 14 December 2024, on board the special ship “ZHONG REN 121”. They were delivered partially assembled from Ireland by the company Liebherr. With a total height of up to 120 metres when raised and a jib length of around 70 metres, they are equipped to handle ship sizes of up to 16,000 TEU. The gantry cranes will be installed on the quayside of berth 1 at CTA by the end of December and then begin operating on a gradual basis. In the coming years, the 14 container gantry cranes at CTA will all be replaced by highly automated models. Manufacturing of the next three container gantry cranes has already started. They are expected to arrive at CTA in 2026.

Angela Titzrath, CEO of HHLA: “The arrival of the first remote-controlled container gantry cranes marks a key step in the modernisation of our terminals at the Port of Hamburg. With this investment, we are strengthening the competitiveness of our facilities and laying the foundation so that we can continue to offer our customers outstanding services in the future. Since its construction, CTA has shaped the standards within the industry and is once again leading the way today in innovation and efficiency.”

The new gantry cranes set new standards in technical innovation and efficiency. Ships can be processed even faster and more smoothly at CTA in the future. The cranes will be operated semi-automatically and remotely, so that in the future, gantry crane operators will monitor and control them from a modern remote control station in the office building. Employees will also be able to rely on extensive automated assistance when loading and unloading the ships. In addition, the cranes have an optical character recognition (OCR) system that digitally records the containers automatically. This allows an automatic comparison to be made with the container information digitally registered in advance.

A central element of the training is the training in a realistic simulation environment. The simulator developed for this purpose is being created as part of the DigiRemote2030 project.

The cranes will begin operating on a gradual basis during 2025. First, the gantry cranes’ drive systems will begin operating, followed by the automated functions and remote controlling. Simultaneously, the container gantry cranes will be extensively tested. Adjustments to the IT system and the integration of the cranes into the terminal control system at CTA will also be required.

With the opening of CTA in 2002, HHLA made its mark on port logistics and paved the way to the future. New, promising technologies that have proven successful at CTA are used today at terminal facilities worldwide. Moreover, due to its high degree of automation, CTA is playing a major role in the creation of new job profiles in the port. Innovation and technical excellence are keys for HHLA to develop sustainable solutions. These enable the company to continue to operate in an environmentally responsible and commercially successful way. For this reason, HHLA has invested more than € 1 billion in its Port Logistics subgroup in the last five years, around 40 percent of which has been spent on modernising its container terminals in Hamburg.