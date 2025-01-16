Allseas partners with MacArtney for electric LARS systems

Allseas, a contractor in the offshore energy market, has commissioned MacArtney to enhance and future-proof its ROV operations, according to MacArtney's release. This involves replacing three existing hydraulic launch and recovery systems with the all-electric eLARS.

Seeking to transition from hydraulic to next-generation electric launch and recovery systems (LARS), Allseas identified MacArtney's eLARS™ as the optimal solution. The eLARS incorporates several advanced technologies that offer operational and environmental benefits. The scope comprises three over-the-side 150 kN all-electric A-frames, including docking head and AHC winch, for a new fleet of electric remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) used in survey and construction tasks to water depths of 4-6 kilometres.

One system is planned to be mobilised on Allseas' Pioneering Spirit, the largest, most versatile offshore construction vessel in the world; others are planned to be mobilised on the dynamically positioned pipelay vessels Solitaire and Lorelay. Innovation over traditional systems In its standard configuration, eLARS fully complies with Allseas' requirements, meeting key design specifications such as high deck deployment, enhanced safety for crew and equipment, and recovery redundancy from maximum operating depths.

The new systems represent a significant upgrade from traditional hydraulic LARS, delivering additional efficiency gains. The eLARS offers a low environmental impact, real-time diagnostics, high efficiency, automated launch and recovery, and intelligent, upgradable control systems that ensure longevity and versatility. Its streamlined design optimises deck space and supports green practices by eliminating pressurised oil contamination over water.

The eLARS solution incorporates high redundancy and intelligent self-assessment for preventive maintenance, reducing costs by up to 50% compared to hydraulic systems. Operable from shore, it requires fewer crew members on board and reduces crew exchange expenses. Along with online troubleshooting, these features ensure continuous operation, less downtime, and optimised resource use, improving planning and scheduling. Additionally, OPEX is lowered thanks to cost-efficient spares with minimal lead times, minimal customisation, simplified installation, and quicker turnaround times due to standardised components.