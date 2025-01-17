Cavotec signs EUR 7 mln in shore power orders for Italian ports

Cavotec has signed three significant shore power orders totaling EUR 7 million for Italian ports, received at the end of 2024, according to the company's release.

These orders highlight the growing adoption of sustainable port technologies in Italy, as ports transition to more environmentally friendly operations.

The first order involves the delivery of Cavotec’s PowerMove and PowerFeed systems to support cruise vessels at multiple ports across western Italy. This project will enhance shore power connectivity across the region, representing a strategic milestone for sustainable cruising in the Mediterranean.

The second order includes Cavotec’s PowerMove technology for both cruise and Ro-Ro vessels in Tuscany. This project will enable two ports to reduce emissions and improve their environmental performance.

The third order is for two PowerMove systems to connect cruise vessels and a PowerExtend to connect container ships at a port in southern Italy. This project underscores the growing importance of shore power solutions for diverse vessel types.

Deliveries for these projects are scheduled between early 2026 and mid-2026. These developments will contribute significantly to reducing emissions and improving air quality in Italian ports, while reinforcing Cavotec’s position as a trusted partner in sustainable port technologies.