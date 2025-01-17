Damen cuts steel on latest Island Class vessel for BC Ferries

On 16th January, Damen Shipyards Galati cut steel on the third vessel in an order of four Island Class Ferries from Canada’s BC Ferries, according to the company's release.

At the same time, another vessel in the series reached the grand block assembly stage of construction at the yard.

The vessels, based on Damen’s double-ended 8117 E3 Ferry, will be the first fully electric ferries to sail in the organisation’s fleet. They will bring the total number of Damen vessels operated by BC Ferries to ten. Enabling sustainable ambitions BC Ferries’ fully electric vessels are a critical part of the company’s broader strategy to reduce corporate emissions by 2030.

The four new electric ferries will contribute to this goal by eliminating approximately 10,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

In addition to the vessels, Damen is also providing BC Ferries with the charging towers. The ferries will recharge their batteries between services, as passengers are embarking and disembarking. Able to transport up to 390 passengers and 47 vehicles, the four ferries will operate between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island and Campbell River and Quadra Island, entering service by 2027.

Damen Shipyards Galati currently has six fully electric ferries under contract for Canada; the four Island Class vessels, plus two ferries for the city of Toronto.