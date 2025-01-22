CMA CGM updates FAK rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe & Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced new Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates applicable from February 11th, 2025, for cargo moving from the Indian Subcontinent (India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka) to North Europe and the Mediterranean, according to the company's release.

The rates are USD 3,300 per 20ft container and USD 3,300 per 40ft container to North Europe and West Mediterranean, and USD 3,500 per 20ft container and USD 3,500 per 40ft container to East Mediterranean.

These rates apply to dry cargo and include Basic Ocean Freight and Bunker-related surcharges.

Additional surcharges may apply, including THC (origin & destination), EU ETS and Safety & Security-related surcharges.