  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. U-Ming and K Line launch joint venture for LNG carriers

2025 January 22   16:24

shipping

U-Ming and K Line launch joint venture for LNG carriers

Partnership U-Ming Marine Transport has entered the LNG shipping market through a new partnership with Japan's K Line. The Taiwanese owner announced that the two companies are collaborating through a newly established joint venture, KMU LNG Shipping, focused on LNG carrier operations.

Under the cooperation framework, U-Ming and K Line have jointly invested in a 174,000 cu m LNG carrier currently under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2026, will feature the latest energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies, including a dual-fuel engine.

This move follows U-Ming's announcement last June of its intention to enter the gas business as part of its fleet expansion plans to reach 100 vessels.

U-Ming is best known for its fleet of bulkers and cement carriers, which also includes tankers and crew transport vessels. With a total capacity exceeding 9.5m dwt, the company owns and operates a mixed fleet of 79 vessels.

The debut in LNG shipping reflects U-Ming's commitment to diversifying and enhancing its core shipping operations, while strengthening its ability to address future challenges, the company said.

Topics:

LNG carrier

“K” Line

U-Ming

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 23

15:44

HJSC delivers first 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship

15:14

Aarhus Port to launch advanced onshore power facility for container ships

14:31

Reuters: India expands Russian insurers' pool after US sanctions

14:00

HMM signs MOU for Vadhvan Port development cooperation in India

13:21

UECC eliminates surcharges for its customers under FuelEU Maritime

13:02

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 3.72 tln-won order for 12 LNG container ships

12:38

Celsius confirms LNG carrier order and charter to Japanese JERA

12:29

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 20-24, 2025

12:11

Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Emergency Space Contingency Surcharge for services from North Europe to West Africa

11:50

Cavotec signs EUR 4 million shore power order with global shipping company

11:01

AD Ports Group signs MoU with the Egyptian Ministry of Industry & Transport to explore logistics infrastructure collaborations in Alexandria

10:42

GTT and HENGLI sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems

10:13

ICTSI's container terminal in Nigeria invests in new cranes

2025 January 22

18:00

Hanwha Ocean to open shipbuilding engineering center in Busan in May

17:34

Royal Caribbean orders sixth Edge Series ship from Chantiers de l'Atlantique

17:13

Lithuania launches first green hydrogen-powered ship

16:47

EU approves DP World and Arcese joint venture

15:59

Summa Defence's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene and Baltic Workboats receive 110 million euro vessel order from Belgium

15:19

Suez Canal ready for full capacity as shipping lines return: Adm. Rabiee

14:58

Sanmar signs first contract of 2025 to build a new tug for Ultratug

14:27

Liquid Wind and TSE partner on E-fuel project in Naantali

13:40

CMA CGM updates FAK rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe & Mediterranean

13:10

Safetytech Accelerator completes feasibility studies for Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative

12:42

Moeve joins First Movers Coalition

12:20

ASYAD Group delivers 10 complex items for Petroleum Development Oman

11:44

ABS approves innovative hydrogen vacuum insulation system from HD KSOE

11:15

Bilbao Port reaches 1,000 gas tanker milestone

10:23

Towngas and Global Energy join forces to develop green methanol marine fuel supply chain

09:51

China's low-sulfur marine fuel exports down 1.6% in 2024

2025 January 21

18:00

IMO launches Regional Presence Office in Alexandria, Egypt