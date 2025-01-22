U-Ming and K Line launch joint venture for LNG carriers

Partnership U-Ming Marine Transport has entered the LNG shipping market through a new partnership with Japan's K Line. The Taiwanese owner announced that the two companies are collaborating through a newly established joint venture, KMU LNG Shipping, focused on LNG carrier operations.

Under the cooperation framework, U-Ming and K Line have jointly invested in a 174,000 cu m LNG carrier currently under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2026, will feature the latest energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies, including a dual-fuel engine.

This move follows U-Ming's announcement last June of its intention to enter the gas business as part of its fleet expansion plans to reach 100 vessels.

U-Ming is best known for its fleet of bulkers and cement carriers, which also includes tankers and crew transport vessels. With a total capacity exceeding 9.5m dwt, the company owns and operates a mixed fleet of 79 vessels.

The debut in LNG shipping reflects U-Ming's commitment to diversifying and enhancing its core shipping operations, while strengthening its ability to address future challenges, the company said.