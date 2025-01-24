  1. Home
2025 January 24   12:48

shipping

DNV, HD Hyundai Mipo and KSOE sign MoU on new standards for using digital twins to test electric propulsion systems

DNV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), according to DNV's release. The collaboration focuses on developing standards for testing electric powered vessels through the use of digital twin-based criteria and procedures, to enhancing ship safety and efficiency.

This collaborative project aims to resolve issues related to the integration of highly complex vessel systems for electric propulsion. Utilizing hardware in the loop (HiL) testing via digital twins of the different systems enables integration tests to be performed both earlier in the process on a much broader and deeper level. 

Together DNV, HMD and KSOE are working on the verification of these digital assets. Utilizing DNV verified digital assets, will facilitate the integration process. In addition, when systems from multiple suppliers are tested together, having the same requirements and HiL test procedures ensures the reliability of the testing.

The project will also focus on maintaining the digital assets throughout the life-cycle of the vessel to maximize their value over the long-term. With verified assets, component models could also be used in a “plug-and-play” manner as different systems are introduced into the simulation space or updated over time. This initiative sets out to build a foundation for leveraging class-verified digital assets to support more comprehensive and earlier HiL testing. It aligns with DNV’s Data-driven Verification (DDV) notation, which has been developed to ensure reliable performance of complex systems.

