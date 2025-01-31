  1. Home
2025 January 31   11:04

offshore

Ørsted, PGE to build 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Poland

Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna have announced a final investment decision (FID) for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm, according to Ørsted's release. The project will be owned and operated in a 50/50 partnership between the two companies.

Located approximately 40 km off the Polish coast near Ustka, Baltica 2 is expected to be fully commissioned in 2027. The wind farm has a 25-year inflation-protected contract for difference (CfD) with the Polish state, all necessary permits, and a grid connection contract with Polish transmission system operator PSE. All major component and vessel contracts have been finalized.

Dariusz Marzec, CEO of PGE, commented, “The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, the largest renewable energy project currently under development in the Baltic Sea, will diversify Poland’s energy production, enhance energy security, and provide cleaner and more affordable energy.”

Baltica 2 will utilize the Port of Gdansk for component storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation. The wind farm will consist of 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 wind turbines, installed by Cadeler and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier. Van Oord will handle foundation and offshore substation installation. The 25-year CfD will commence after commissioning, anticipated in 2027. The initial price per MWh will be based on the agreed 2021 price of EUR 71.82, adjusted for inflation from 2021 until the CfD start. The price will be adjusted annually for inflation. After the CfD period, Baltica 2 will sell electricity at market price or through new power purchase agreements.

