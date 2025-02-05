Lloyd's Register launches class notation for fin stabilizers

Lloyd's Register (LR) has introduced its first class notation specifically for fin stabilizers on ships, according to LR's release. This new notation addresses the growing importance of these systems in ensuring passenger comfort and safety, particularly on cruise ships.

Fin stabilizers, while not traditionally classified as essential safety items (with the exception of their hull attachment), have become crucial for providing a smooth and comfortable passenger experience.

LR's new class notation will cover the strength, machinery, and control aspects of these systems, including their integration with the ship's hull. While the notation will not assess the sea-keeping performance of the stabilizers, it will ensure their functionality and reliability. The notation is designed to mitigate risks associated with stabilizer failure, which can lead to both safety concerns and negative passenger experiences.

By including fin stabilizers in classification rules, LR aims to reduce the likelihood of financial losses from unscheduled repairs and reputational damage due to compromised passenger comfort.