2025 February 7   15:20

Cadeler Secures VRA with Ocean Winds for Polish offshore wind project

Cadeler announced the signing of a Vessel Reservation Agreement ("VRA") with Ocean Winds for the installation of wind turbine generators (WTGs) at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The potential contract value, to be negotiated during the VRA period, is estimated between EUR 48 million and EUR 56 million.

Under the VRA, Cadeler will deploy one of its O-class vessels for the transportation and installation of approximately 30 WTGs at the BC-Wind project. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

This agreement marks the first direct contractual relationship between Cadeler and Ocean Winds, following their previous collaboration on the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

BC-Wind, Ocean Winds' inaugural project in Poland, is an offshore wind farm with a capacity of up to 500 MW. Located approximately 23 km from the Polish coastline, north of the Pomeranian Voivodeship, the project will contribute to the development of offshore wind energy in the region.

This VRA solidifies Cadeler's position as a key player in the Polish offshore wind market. The company currently has four other significant projects in its Polish pipelin.

Cadeler is one of the world's leading offshore wind turbine transportation and installation companies, operating a fleet of six jack-up vessels. The company has five newbuilds scheduled for delivery in the coming years.

