NYK pioneers biofuel trial on coal carrier for Tohoku electric power

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has commenced a biofuel trial on its coal carrier, Noshiro Maru, operated for Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., on February 9, according to the company's release.

This initiative marks the first instance in Japan where biofuel is tested on a coal carrier serving a domestic power utility company. Mitsubishi Corporation Energy Co., Ltd. played a crucial role in supplying the biofuel in the Keihin area.

The trial underscores the growing emphasis on decarbonization within the marine transportation sector. Biofuels, derived from biomass sources like "agricultural residues and waste cooking oil," are recognized for their near-zero carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions during combustion.

According to NYK, biofuels "are considered to produce virtually zero carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions when combusted," positioning them as a vital transitional fuel for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from heavy-oil-powered engines prevalent in large merchant ships.

The use of biofuel in maritime operations is also intended to reduce "Scope 3 GHG emissions generated by transporting customers’ cargo."