MITSUI E&S commences world's first test operation of large-bore ammonia dual fuel engine

2025 February 12   15:34

ammonia

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. has announced the start of test operations of the MITSUI-MAN B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-LGIA-HPSCR large-bore, low-speed ammonia dual-fuel engine at its Tamano Factory. This marks the world's first test run of a large-bore, low-speed, two-stroke commercial engine using ammonia fuel, according to the company's release.

The engine has a maximum continuous output of 17,430 kW (23,700 BHP) at 105 min-1 (7 cylinders, L1 point). This development addresses the growing need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships and represents a significant step towards decarbonized shipping.

The project builds on R&D work by MAN Energy Solutions, which has conducted single-cylinder and full-engine ammonia fuel tests.

The testing at Tamano will verify the safety and performance of the ammonia fuel supply system and other peripheral systems developed by MITSUI E&S, with support from the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) as part of the "Integrated project for development and social implementation of ammonia fueled ships."

The engine and fuel supply system will be incorporated into a project vessel. MITSUI E&S has identified the realization of a decarbonized society as a key goal. The company aims to contribute to sustainable carbon-neutral maritime logistics by providing systems that include ammonia dual-fuel engines and related equipment.

MITSUI E&S is a Japanese company involved in shipbuilding, marine engineering, and other heavy industries. They are a licensee of MAN Energy Solutions, manufacturing and developing marine engines and related technologies.

MAN Energy Solutions is a multinational company specializing in the development and manufacture of large-bore diesel and gas engines for marine and power plant applications.

New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) is a Japanese government agency that promotes research and development of new energy and industrial technologies.

