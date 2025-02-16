  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IMO: NextWave Seafarers Project launched to bridge global seafarer gap

2025 February 16   14:18

IMO: NextWave Seafarers Project launched to bridge global seafarer gap

New initiative aims to tackle rising demands on the shipping sector while strengthening the maritime workforce.

A groundbreaking initiative led by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) aims to address the global seafarer shortage while creating career opportunities for aspiring seafarers from developing nations.  

The NextWave Seafarers Project was formally launched with the signing of a Letter of Agreement between Mr. Kamal M. Al Junaidi, Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the International Maritime Organization and Mr. Jose Matheickal, Director of the Technical Cooperation and Implementation Division (TCID) of IMO.   

The signing was witnessed by IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, with senior representatives from the Transport General Authority (TGA) of KSA and Bahri Shipping Line in attendance. 

A game-changer for global seafarer training and recruitment 

Running from 2025 to 2026, the NextWave Seafarers Project will provide 20 cadets from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) with one year of onboard training through Bahri Shipping Line, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading maritime companies. The goal is to develop a scalable training model that can be adopted globally, encouraging more countries and shipping lines to participate.  

The Project aims to:  

Establish a sustainable, onboard cadet-training framework to develop, upskill, and retain future seafarers;
Address key barriers preventing LDCs and SIDS cadets from entering the industry, including access to training placements and financial support;
Promote gender diversity by actively encouraging women cadets to join the programme; and
Showcase the initiative as a pilot model that can be expanded and replicated worldwide. 
Tackling a global workforce challenge 

With 1.9 million seafarers ensuring the movement of over 80% of global trade, the maritime industry faces an urgent workforce challenge, particularly a shortage of officers, as demands on maritime transport grow.   

Through its cooperative framework between IMO, Member States and shipping companies, the NextWave Seafarers initiative provides a proactive solution by creating a structured talent pipeline and a steady influx of skilled professionals into the sector.  

IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez stressed the importance of strengthening the maritime workforce: “The future of the global shipping industry depends on its people, and this initiative has the potential to transform maritime careers for young seafarers worldwide.”  

Mr. Kamal M. Al Junaidi, Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the IMO, highlighted the Project’s broader vision: “Through this initiative, we aim not only to train the next generation of seafarers but also to lead and inspire other nations and shipping companies to adopt similar programmes.” 

A call to action: Expanding global participation 

The NextWave Seafarers Project invites IMO Member States, training institutions, and shipping companies to collaborate in expanding this initiative and building a skilled, diverse, and resilient maritime workforce.  

Designed as a proof of concept, the project’s outcomes will be shared with IMO Member States to shape future policy recommendations, enhance global seafarer training frameworks, and contribute to long-term maritime workforce planning.

IMO will issue a circular letter to Member States in due course requesting nominations of cadets from LDCs and SIDS through their respective maritime administrations. The circular letter will explain the criteria for selection and mode of participation in the training programme. 

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 16

17:16

Brunswick handled more than 2 million tons of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo in 2024

15:24

Damen unveils new Logistics Support Ship range

15:01

ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

13:52

GasLog collaborates with Propulsion Analytics for fleet Digital Engine Management platform development, enabled by Kongsberg Digital Vessel Insight

12:03

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) down 8% to US$667 / 40ft as of 15 Feb

11:54

ONE announces new Vietnam-China service VCX 

11:17

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and partners conduct field trial of the “InfraLaser” rust and coating removal system on an actual vessel

10:32

Bank of America report highlights Panama Canal’s autonomy, efficiency, and financial strength

09:51

MOL Group has successfuly tested the production of HVO and SAF

2025 February 15

16:18

Yara and NYK conclude world’s first time-charter agreement for ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier

15:01

Basra Gateway Terminal gets new MHC

14:53

Finnlines’ Finncanopus has been operating for a year on the route between Finland and Sweden – passenger figures have doubled

13:34

Uniper and Kyuden Int'l ink MOU to explore collaboration in ammonia and hydrogen, renewable energy, CCUS

12:17

P2X Solutions launches commercial operation of green hydrogen at its Harjavalta plant as the first one in Finland

10:03

Ambiguous procedures contributed to Yarra River container vessel steering failure

09:41

Seaspan invests $2.5 million in Indigenous shipbuilding training

2025 February 14

18:04

CMA CGM announces new FAK rates and service updates for Mediterranean and North Africa

17:30

Panama's maritime fleet scores 96.5% compliance rate

17:04

Singapore-listed FSL Trust sells product tanker "Clyde Fisher"

16:53

NYK takes delivery of LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier "SG TWILIGHT"

16:32

Golar LNG sells "Golar Arctic," completing exit from LNG shipping segment

16:19

Long Beach Port hits 952,733 TEUs in January 2025

15:56

MOL and Fukada partner to develop vessels for floating offshore wind turbine installation

15:40

AD Ports Group announces record 2024 results

14:30

Ocean Network Express names first owned newbuilding vessel "ONE Sparkle"

14:09

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation invests $378 mln in six new tankers

13:40

Singapore-based supplier Straits Bio-LNG joins SEA-LNG

13:35

USS Harry S. Truman involved in collision with bulk carrier in Mediterranean Sea

13:20

Kongsberg Maritime introduces mooring solution for offshore construction vessels

12:54

Incat Crowther-designed fast ferry enters service in Caribbean