2025 February 16   15:01

ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

$7-9 billion LNG supply agreement covers delivery of 1.2 mtpa sourced from the Das Island liquefaction facility, with first deliveries starting from 2026

ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (“ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated gas processing company, announced a 14-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) for the export of up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India’s largest integrated and diversified energy company. This agreement converts the previous Heads of Agreement between the parties into an SPA, with first deliveries to begin in 2026, the Company said in its news release.

The agreement, signed by ADNOC Gas and IndianOil, is valued in the range of $7 billion to $9 billion over its 14-year term, and signifies a major step forward in the partnership between the two industry leaders.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, ADNOC Gas CEO, said: "This agreement strengthens our long-standing partnership with IndianOil and is a testament to the dynamic and robust energy ties between the UAE and India. As a reliable and responsible supplier of lower-carbon gas, ADNOC Gas looks forward to supporting India’s plans to make gas 15% of its primary energy basket by 2030.”

The agreement builds on ADNOC Gas’ strategy to expand its customer base, following a series of LNG agreements signed over the past two years. These deals range from 0.4 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA. They are for periods ranging up to 14 years and reinforce its position as a leading supplier of reliable, lower-carbon LNG to key growth markets in Asia, such as India.

The LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of up to 6 mtpa. As the world's third longest-operating LNG plant, Das Island has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since starting operations.

About ADNOC Gas 

ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of raw gas feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s gas sales and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries.

