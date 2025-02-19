  1. Home
2025 February 19   10:41

methanol

MAN Energy Solutions' methanol dual-fuel GenSet receives type approval

MAN Energy Solutions' MAN 7L21/31DF-M (Dual Fuel-Methanol) GenSet has successfully passed its Type Approval Test (TAT) in China, according to the company's release.

The TAT was conducted in partnership with CSSC Marine Power (CMP) at CMP's facility in Zhenjiang and received approval from major classification societies.

The GenSet is based on the MAN 21/31 Mk II engine, optimized for part-load operation and capable of running on heavy fuel oil, distillate, and biofuels. The integration of a methanol system into the L21/31 engine has been in development for approximately two years, including 18 months of testing.

“Integrating a methanol system into our well proven L21/31 engine has taken around two years, including some 18 months of intense testing at MAN Energy Solutions facilities," said Michael Køel Andersen, Head of Testing, MAN Energy Solutions. "Being able to stand here today with an approved engine and concept – despite the tight timeline and intense R&D development that was demanded – is an important milestone for our business. It also demonstrates that our GenSets are agile and ready for the future market.”

MAN Energy Solutions positions the 21/31DF-M as a suitable medium-speed, small-bore engine for GenSet and diesel-electric propulsion, particularly for vessels also equipped with its methanol-fueled MAN B&W ME-LGIM two-stroke engine. The company reports double-digit sales of the 21/31DF-M since its market launch in 2024.

“We have seen significant growth within the dual-fuel sector and market demand for fuel-flexible engines is strong," said Hakon Juel Hansen, Manager Global Promotion and Business Development, MAN Energy Solutions. "Sales of the 21/31DF-M have already reached double digits since its official market launch in 2024, showing that we are capable of providing solutions to power the merchant fleet in what is a period of uncertainty in terms of customer fuel-strategy. This new methanol concept will add to the volume of over 30,000 GenSet and propulsion engines already provided to industry by our small-bore, four-stroke business unit. MAN Energy Solutions has continuously brought innovative engine concepts to the market, supporting the merchant maritime industry on its path to net zero. With this successful TAT, our customers now have another means of supporting their fuel strategy.”

MAN Energy Solutions is a German manufacturer of large bore diesel and gas engines and turbomachinery.  

CSSC Marine Power (CMP) is a Chinese manufacturer of marine power systems.

Topics:

methanol

MAN Energy Solutions

