Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

The Port of Melbourne released its January 2025 trade figures, reporting a year-on-year (YoY) increase in container throughput to 289,000 TEUs.

Full container import volumes, excluding Bass Strait, rose to 115,000 TEUs from the previous year, with furniture, home appliances, and paperboard showing improved performance. Full container export volumes, also excluding Bass Strait, reached 46,000 TEUs, up from the prior year.

The port’s non-container commerce for January totaled 2.01 million revenue tonnes, reflecting a 16% YoY increase, or 282,000 revenue tonnes, compared to January 2024.

The Port of Melbourne’s 2025 trade figures align with a projected 3.5% annual growth in Australian port throughput, driven by increased Asia-Pacific trade.

Port of Melbourne is a key Australian port authority established in 2003, headquartered in Melbourne, managing one of the nation’s busiest ports for container and non-container cargo.