  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

2025 February 28   16:15

ports

Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

The Port of Melbourne released its January 2025 trade figures, reporting a year-on-year (YoY) increase in container throughput to 289,000 TEUs.

Full container import volumes, excluding Bass Strait, rose to 115,000 TEUs from the previous year, with furniture, home appliances, and paperboard showing improved performance. Full container export volumes, also excluding Bass Strait, reached 46,000 TEUs, up from the prior year.

The port’s non-container commerce for January totaled 2.01 million revenue tonnes, reflecting a 16% YoY increase, or 282,000 revenue tonnes, compared to January 2024.

The Port of Melbourne’s 2025 trade figures align with a projected 3.5% annual growth in Australian port throughput, driven by increased Asia-Pacific trade.

Port of Melbourne is a key Australian port authority established in 2003, headquartered in Melbourne, managing one of the nation’s busiest ports for container and non-container cargo.

Topics:

Port of Melbourne

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 28

18:00

Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

17:15

Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

16:45

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

15:40

Business Finland allocates EUR 60 mln grant to P2X Solutions for Joensuu plant

15:24

MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology

14:36

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards starts construction of four GADUS vessels for Navigare

14:23

Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges urge immediate action on Clean Industrial Deal

13:54

Valmet orders methanol automation system for two Jan De Nul vessels

13:12

Panama Canal details Indio River Lake project at Chamber of Commerce discussion

12:42

MOL and SMT Shipping sign MoU to study DRI ocean transportation

12:23

ABS approves FEED for ECO TLP® deep water wind platform

11:59

Rizhao GANGDA starts construction of emergency towing vessel for Great Barrier Reef operations

11:39

AD Ports Group and Pakistan Board of Investment sign MoU to develop industrial zone near Karachi and Port Qasim

10:40

Jan De Nul to install foundations for large offshore wind project in Scotland

10:09

MOL, KEPCO sign MoU to collaborate on carbon credit project

09:03

Consortium to bring Northport under a single ownership

08:46

InfraVia to acquire 80% of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

07:41

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore responds to unauthorised boarding of chemical tanker BASSET

2025 February 27

21:08

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 24-28, 2025

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:50

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

14:50

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

14:10

ABS-led consortium submits final reports on synthetic fuels and nuclear power to EMSA

13:41

COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

13:23

Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang