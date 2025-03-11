  1. Home
2025 March 11   11:59

shipbuilding

MAN 175D engines selected for new offshore support vessel bound for Canada

Crist S.A. Shipyard, based in Gdynia, Poland, has ordered six MAN 12V175D high-speed variable speed gensets for the construction of an Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) for DOF, according to MAN's release.

The vessel, provisionally named Sea Dragon, is designed by MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting Ltd. and is scheduled for delivery by Q1 2027. The 110-meter-long, ice-class OSV will feature dynamic positioning class 3 and accommodate 164 persons. It will support operations such as gas crew changes, drilling support, field-safety standby, emergency towing, and ice management off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Lex Nijsen, Head of Marine Europe and Americas at MAN Energy Solutions, stated, “This engine set-up will enable the Sea Dragon to perform a great variety of tasks over a wide load-range where characteristics such as seakeeping, responsiveness, and adaptability will be key.”

Florian Keiler, Head of High-Speed at MAN Energy Solutions, added, “The MAN 175D is a versatile unit that reaches the most competitive fuel consumption in variable speed mode. Its environmental footprint and operating costs are lowest in class due to its high fuel-efficiency, low lube oil consumption, and long service intervals.”

The MAN 175D engine range, available in 12-, 16-, and 20-cylinder variants, is designed for applications such as ferries, offshore support ships, tugs, and superyachts. It is optimized for low fuel consumption, compliance with emission standards, and future-fuel readiness, including biofuels like FAME and HVO, as well as methanol.

Crist S.A. Shipyard is a Polish shipyard specializing in the construction of offshore and specialized vessels, located in Gdynia.  

DOF (DOF Group) is a Norwegian offshore vessel operator providing services to the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.  

MAN Energy Solutions is a German company specializing in marine engines and propulsion systems, known for its innovative and eco-friendly engine technologies.

