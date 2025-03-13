Sefine Shipyard contracts Techano Oceanlift for 150-tonnes crane on construction support vessel

Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild construction support vessel (CSV) being constructed for a strategic partnership between Agalas, Eidesvik, and Reach Subsea, according to the company's release.

Techano Oceanlift, a subsidiary of Oslo-listed Nekkar ASA, will supply a 150-tonnes capacity crane designed for subsea construction work and topside lifting operations.

The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning of the crane. The 150-tonnes capacity knuckle boom crane features an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 3,200 meters of wire for subsea operations and is equipped for 3D compensation for topside lifts. It also incorporates a control system and motion compensating system from Intellilift, a sister company of Techano Oceanlift.

The CSV will support subsea and offshore renewables operations, with capabilities for construction, inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work. The vessel measures 99.9 meters in length, 21 meters in breadth, and can accommodate up to 100 personnel.

This contract marks the third collaboration between Sefine Shipyard and Techano Oceanlift. The first project, involving a 70-tonnes crane with a separate 3D lifting tool for an Agalas vessel, is nearing completion. The second project, a 150-tonnes crane for an Eidesvik Agalas vessel, remains on schedule.

“This latest crane will be a copy of the 150-tonnes crane we are currently building for Sefine and Agalas. Making a copy helps to de-risk project execution for us, the shipyard and the shipowners. We look forward to once more proving our ability to deliver safe and cost-efficient lifting and load handling solutions,” says Øystein Bondevik, business development and sales director at Techano Oceanlift.

Techano Oceanlift will manage engineering and project activities from its headquarters in Kristiansand, Norway, with delivery of the crane to Sefine Shipyard scheduled for 2026.

Techano Oceanlift specializes in load-handling and lifting equipment for the renewable, aquaculture, offshore, and marine sectors. The company has developed a series of offshore and subsea cranes, which can be electrified, including the winch, to regenerate power back to the vessel, addressing the growing demand for subsea operations and construction.

Sefine Shipyard, located in Yalova, Turkey, is a shipbuilding and repair facility established in 2006, known for constructing specialized vessels including offshore support ships.

Agalas, a shipowning company based in Northern Norway, partners with other firms to develop and operate vessels for offshore and subsea operations, emphasizing green technology.

Eidesvik, headquartered in Bømlo, Norway, is a shipping company with a fleet of vessels serving the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, founded in 1977.

Reach Subsea, based in Haugesund, Norway, provides subsea services, including IMR and survey operations, using advanced technology and vessels, established in 2008.