2025 March 19   14:46

ORIX acquires 70% stake in Sojitz Senpaku for ship brokerage expansion

ORIX Corporation has signed an agreement with Sojitz Corporation for the transfer of shares in Sojitz Senpaku Corporation, according to the company's release.

ORIX will acquire 70% of Sojitz Senpaku’s shares, partnering with Sojitz and Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., to jointly manage the business, which is scheduled to be renamed Somec Corporation after prescribed procedures.

Sojitz Senpaku operates marine vessel trading activities, including brokerage of ship chartering and the purchase and sale of new and secondhand vessels, with offices in Tokyo, Imabari, London, Athens, and Shanghai.

ORIX, with over 50 years of experience in shipping starting with secondhand ship leasing in the late 1960s, aims to enter the ship brokerage sector and pursue new opportunities in decarbonization and digital transformation using Sojitz Senpaku’s customer base.

ORIX Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, is a diversified financial services group founded in 1964, offering leasing, financing, and investment services across sectors like shipping, with operations in approximately 30 countries. 

Sojitz Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan, is a general trading company established in 2003 through a merger, operating globally in industries including shipping, automotive, and energy, with a network spanning around 50 countries. 

Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., located in Imabari, Japan, is a shipping company founded in 1962, primarily engaged in ship chartering and real estate holding, affiliated with the Imabari Shipbuilding Group.

