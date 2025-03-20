  1. Home
2025 March 20   11:30

ports

Port of Los Angeles reports strong cargo volumes in Jan-Feb 2025

The Port of Los Angeles has reported robust cargo volumes in the initial months of 2025. In January, the port processed 924,245 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), marking an 8% increase over the same period last year and the busiest start in its 117-year history, according to the company's release.

February continued this trend, with the port handling 801,398 TEUs, a 2.5% increase from the previous year and the second-busiest February on record.

Executive Director Gene Seroka commented, "For 17 of the last 19 months, the Port of Los Angeles has experienced year-over-year cargo growth, all without ship delays or back-ups on our docks."​  

The increase in cargo volume is partly attributed to retailers and manufacturers importing products earlier than usual as a precaution against potential tariffs.

Seroka noted, "Many retailers and manufacturers have been importing their products through Los Angeles earlier than usual as a hedge against tariffs."

However, he also cautioned about a possible 10% volume decline in the latter half of the year due to substantial existing inventory and tariff uncertainties.​  

In January, loaded imports reached 483,831 TEUs, a 9.5% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports, however, decreased by 10.5% to 113,271 TEUs. The port also processed 327,143 empty containers, a 14% increase from January 2024. ​

Port of Los Angeles, established in 1907, is the busiest container port in the United States, handling over 10 million TEUs annually and serving as a primary gateway for U.S.-Asia trade.​ 

