MARAD issues the license for the Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port application

The Maritime Administration says it issued on March 21, 2025 a license authorizing to Delfin LNG, LLC, to own, construct, operate, and eventually decommission a deepwater port, to export Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the United States.



The Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port facility will transport LNG to the global market from the United States (U.S.) Federal waters, approximately 37.4 to 40.8 nautical miles off the coast of Cameron Parish, Louisiana.



The Maritime Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard worked with approximately 15 cooperating federal agencies along with the States of Texas and Louisiana to review the Delfin LNG, LLC application. These agencies submitted recommendations for environmental and other license conditions.



The Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port license is being issued in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Order titled, “Unleashing American Energy,” signed January 20, 2025. This deepwater port project will be the first offshore LNG export project in the United States.