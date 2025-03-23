Wisdom Marine's BOD approves the acquisition of 39,000dwt bulk carrier duo

Taiwan based Wisdom Marine Group says its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of two 39,000 DWT bulk carriers. Date of the BOD's resolution and ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee is March 17, 2025.

The Group said the price of one unit will not exceed US$35,375,000 with total amount of the deal no more than US$70,750,000. Trading counterparty was Naikai Zosen Corporation.

Wisdom Marine Group is the largest dry bulk shipowner in Taiwan by number of vessels. We had a fleet of 148 vessels, 13 of which are newbuildings on order. Our primary businesses are acquisition, ownership, management and operation of dry bulk vessels, with a focus on the handy sector. We employ more than 2600 seafarers and more than 160 shore staff to handle all aspects of commercial and technical management for our 128 owned vessels and 7 manage-only vessels.