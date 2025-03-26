  1. Home
2025 March 26

Australia and Singapore fund eight projects to reduce maritime emissions​

Australia and Singapore have jointly selected eight projects for funding under the Australia-Singapore Initiative on Low Emissions Technologies (ASLET), a $20 million program aimed at reducing emissions in the maritime sector, according to MPA's release.

This initiative supports the objectives of the Singapore and Australia Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), which seeks to accelerate the decarbonization and digitization of shipping routes between the two countries.​  

Launched in July 2024, the ASLET grant opportunity received 32 applications from universities, research institutes, and industry participants based in Australia and Singapore.

The selected projects encompass a range of activities, including innovations in the supply, transport, storage, dispensing, and maritime utilization of hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol, as well as safety and environmental monitoring, and electrification.

The selected projects have also attracted co-contributions and are expected to be completed within the next two years.​ 

The selected projects under the ASLET initiative include:​  

-Ammonia Safety Training Program for Maritime and Port Operations: Led by the University of Tasmania, this project aims to design and pilot a safety and training program on the use of ammonia as a fuel for maritime and port personnel.​  

-Green Methanol Link – A Supply Chain Study for the Maritime Industry: Hyfuel Solar Refinery Pty Ltd is conducting a pre-feasibility study to assess the uptake of e-methanol in short-sea vessels, focusing on technical, infrastructure, regulatory, and commercial readiness.​  

-Hydrogen Fuel Production from an Integrated Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier System: One H2 Australia Pty Ltd plans to develop and demonstrate a modular hydrogen separation, purification, and compression system based on liquid organic hydrocarbons.​  

-Aus Electric Ferry Project: Aus Ships Pty Ltd aims to develop and demonstrate the viability and benefits of a fully electric ferry accommodating 50 to 100 passengers.​  

-Digital Environmental and Safety Analysis Tool for Scalable Zero Emission Fuels (SZEFs): RightShip Pty Ltd is developing a cloud-based digital analysis tool to support the adoption and safe deployment of low-emission fuels in maritime and port operations.​  

-AI-Based Integrated System for Safe Management of Ammonia and Hydrogen Fuels: The National University of Singapore is developing an intelligent, distributed fiber optic system to monitor fuel pipelines for leaks, utilizing real-time sensing and AI algorithms.​  

-Safety System to Detect Harmful Low Emission Fuel Leaks: Also by the National University of Singapore, this project focuses on creating a highly sensitive and fast-responding fuel leak detection system capable of detecting leaks at very low levels.​  

-Acceleration and Adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Harbour Craft: The American Bureau of Shipping is promoting hydrogen as a clean fuel for maritime use, exploring ways to produce green hydrogen from seawater to power vessels with hydrogen fuel cells.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), established on February 2, 1996, is responsible for developing Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime center. Singapore's ship registry is among the world's top ten largest, with a fleet exceeding 4,400 ships and a tonnage of 96 million gross tons. ​

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) is Australia's national science agency, focusing on solving the country's greatest challenges through innovative science and technology. It collaborates with industry, government, and the research community to turn science into solutions across various sectors.​  

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), founded in 1862, is a maritime classification society dedicated to promoting the security of life, property, and the natural environment. ABS classed a fleet of over 12,000 commercial vessels and offshore facilities. ​

