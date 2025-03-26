Deep Wind Offshore partners with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power for South Korean wind projects

Deep Wind Offshore, a Norwegian offshore wind developer, signed a partnership agreement with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) to jointly develop two offshore wind projects in South Korea: Admiral Lee and Abalone, according to the company's release.

The ceremony, held in Oslo, was attended by key representatives from both companies, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Norway, Seo Min-Jeong, and Jo Sletbak from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The collaboration aims to leverage KHNP’s local expertise and Deep Wind Offshore's experience in offshore wind development.

Deep Wind Offshore has been involved in offshore wind projects in South Korea for the past four years, resulting in a project pipeline of 6 GW, including 3 GW under exclusive development.

The Admiral Lee and Abalone wind farms, which will be fixed-bottom installations, have a combined capacity of up to 3 GW, with 1.5 GW potential for each project. Admiral Lee will be located on the south coast of South Korea, while Abalone is planned for the southwest region. Both projects have recently secured Public Waters Occupancy and Use Permits (PWOP), advancing their development.

Deep Wind Offshore is a Norwegian offshore wind developer with a strong focus on projects in the Korean peninsula. The company has developed a 6 GW project pipeline, including 3 GW in exclusive development, and focuses on fixed-bottom offshore wind farms.

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) is a South Korean energy company responsible for the generation of electricity, primarily through nuclear and hydroelectric power. The company plays a significant role in South Korea’s energy transition and has expanded into offshore wind energy development.