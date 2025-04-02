Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

Crowley, the longest-serving U.S. logistics provider in Puerto Rico, is set to enhance the resilience of its Isla Grande logistics terminal in San Juan by installing a microgrid powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the company's release.

This energy system is designed to provide a reliable power supply for the terminal's daily operations, including terminal equipment, refrigerated containers, and administrative and maintenance facilities.

The microgrid is expected to deliver power that is more reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly than the current public grid supply, thereby supporting Crowley's ongoing role in maintaining Puerto Rico's supply chain.

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the microgrid project advances Crowley's long-term power reliability at its San Juan terminal. It also showcases the company's new microgrid service offering, providing industrial and commercial operators with a resilient energy solution that delivers cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.

This initiative follows Crowley's commencement of operations with American Energy, the first U.S.-flagged carrier to deliver LNG sourced from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico.

Additionally, the company delivers over 94 million gallons of LNG annually through its LNG Truck Loading Facility in Peñuelas.

These efforts are part of Crowley's more than $550 million investment aimed at advancing trade in Puerto Rico through LNG-fueled containerships and related port infrastructure for its shipping and logistics services at the Isla Grande Terminal in San Juan.

Established over 130 years ago, Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy, and logistics solutions company. The company offers innovative ocean and land transportation services for both commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. ​