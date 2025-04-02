  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

2025 April 2   16:40

LNG

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

Crowley, the longest-serving U.S. logistics provider in Puerto Rico, is set to enhance the resilience of its Isla Grande logistics terminal in San Juan by installing a microgrid powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the company's release.

This energy system is designed to provide a reliable power supply for the terminal's daily operations, including terminal equipment, refrigerated containers, and administrative and maintenance facilities.

The microgrid is expected to deliver power that is more reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly than the current public grid supply, thereby supporting Crowley's ongoing role in maintaining Puerto Rico's supply chain.  

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the microgrid project advances Crowley's long-term power reliability at its San Juan terminal. It also showcases the company's new microgrid service offering, providing industrial and commercial operators with a resilient energy solution that delivers cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.  

This initiative follows Crowley's commencement of operations with American Energy, the first U.S.-flagged carrier to deliver LNG sourced from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico.

Additionally, the company delivers over 94 million gallons of LNG annually through its LNG Truck Loading Facility in Peñuelas.

These efforts are part of Crowley's more than $550 million investment aimed at advancing trade in Puerto Rico through LNG-fueled containerships and related port infrastructure for its shipping and logistics services at the Isla Grande Terminal in San Juan. 

Established over 130 years ago, Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy, and logistics solutions company. The company offers innovative ocean and land transportation services for both commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. ​

Topics:

LNG

Crowley

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:22

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

14:23

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

12:31

Bulgarian port operator invests in new Konecranes ESP.9 cranes

12:01

Stena Line unveils Stena Futuro concept vessel with 20% energy reduction​

11:32

GTT secures order for tank design of two 100,000 m³ Very Large Ethane Carriers​

11:13

Construction of Denmark's new research vessel Dana V to commence in April 2025

10:36

Norges Bank Investment Management acquires 49% stake in RWE's offshore wind initiatives

10:01

Westwood Report: EU likely to achieve only 17% of hydrogen project pipeline by 2030

09:27

STS cranes depart Finland for installation at Copenhagen's Ydre Nordhavn Terminal

2025 April 1

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news