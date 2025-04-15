Crowley’s LNG-powered Quetzal containership starts first commercial voyage

Crowley’s LNG-powered containership Quetzal commenced its inaugural commercial voyage on April 11-12, 2025, at Port of Santo Tomás, Guatemala, initiating services for the U.S., Central America, and the Dominican Republic, according to the company's release.

Quetzal, part of the Avance Class, has a capacity of 1,400 20-foot container equivalent units (TEUs) and includes 300 refrigerated container unit plugs to accommodate various container sizes.

Three additional Avance Class vessels, built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea and owned by Eastern Pacific Shipping, are scheduled to enter service in 2025 under long-term charters to Crowley.

The Avance Class, pronounced “ah-bahn-seh,” is designed to transport perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, retail products, apparel, breakbulk cargo, and other items.

“Quetzal and the Avance Class ships represent the next generation of Crowley’s innovation and leadership in supply chain solutions for international shipping in the Caribbean Basin,” said Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO. “The vessels provide frequent service and greater capabilities to deliver cargo at peak timing while carrying forward Crowley’s high operational standards. With the company’s decades of service in Central America and the Dominican Republic, the Avance Class is a strategic investment by Crowley in the future of this international trade, setting a new standard for environmental efficiency.”

The vessels use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel, powered by high-pressure ME-GI engines from MAN Energy Solutions, which reduce methane slippage to negligible levels. LNG reduces emissions of sulfur oxide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxide, and eliminates particulate matter compared to diesel fuel.

Founded in 1892, Crowley Maritime Corporation is a U.S.-based, privately held company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. It provides maritime, energy, and logistics services across 36 nations and island territories. Crowley operates a fleet of vessels, including containerships, tankers, and tugs, and employs a significant number of U.S. mariners.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), based in Ulsan, South Korea, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries. Established in 1975, HMD specializes in building mid-sized vessels, including containerships, bulk carriers, and product tankers.

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), headquartered in Singapore, is a privately owned ship management and ownership company founded in 1989 by Idan Ofer. EPS operates a diverse fleet of over 200 vessels, including containerships, bulk carriers, and tankers, with a focus on sustainable shipping solutions.

MAN Energy Solutions, based in Augsburg, Germany, is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group and a leading provider of marine propulsion systems and power generation solutions.