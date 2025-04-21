COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) delivers 77,000 DWT multi-purpose pulp vessel to BOCOM Leasing

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) named and delivered a 77,000 DWT multi-purpose pulp vessel, “GREEN SEPETIBA,” built for BOCOM Leasing, according to iMarine.

The vessel measures 225 meters in length, 32.26 meters in width, and 21 meters in depth, with a designed speed of 15 knots.

“The cargo hold of this type of vessel has good sealing and dryness, which can fully guarantee the quality and safety of pulp transportation,” the company stated.

The vessel features an upgraded “special foldable frame for commercial vehicles” function and a “one-to-one” temperature monitoring and early warning system for new energy vehicles. It is designed to transport new energy vehicles and imported pulp, supporting the export of new energy vehicles “to go to sea in large quantities.”

The vessel’s NOx emissions comply with Tier III international conventions, and its vibration and noise levels meet the Green Ecological Ship Code (GESC) requirements of the China Classification Society (CCS). The Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) exceeds the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Phase III requirements.

The maiden voyage of “GREEN SEPETIBA” will operate on the East South America route, carrying new energy vehicles, containers, and other cargo from domestic ports to Brazil.

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co., Ltd. is a shipbuilding subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, based in Dalian, China. It specializes in constructing multi-purpose vessels, including pulp carriers and heavy-lift ships.

BOCOM Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shanghai, China, is a subsidiary of the Bank of Communications. It provides leasing services across industries, including shipping, aviation, and energy. In the maritime sector, BOCOM Leasing finances and leases vessels.