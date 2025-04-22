Vallourec secures major line pipe contract for Búzios 10 offshore project in Brazil

Vallourec, a provider of seamless tubular solutions, has signed a contract with Allseas to supply line pipes for the Búzios 10 offshore project in the Búzios field, operated by Petrobras, according to the company's release.

The contract covers approximately 18,000 tons of subsea seamless premium carbon steel line pipes for risers and flowlines, with an optional scope of nearly 5,000 tons. The contract includes Vallourec’s Pipe Navigator solution, a digital portal providing access to contractual documentation, data, and analysis for line pipe projects.

The Búzios field, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, is a significant deepwater oil field.

Petrobras anticipates a production increase with five additional units expected to start operations by 2028. Production will occur at Vallourec’s facility in Jeceaba, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Philippe Guillemot, Vallourec’s Chairman and CEO, stated: “This contract reinforces our strategic positioning in Brazil, one of our key markets for complex offshore projects. It also serves as legacy to our ability to deliver premium tubular solutions, fully manufactured in Brazil. This contract also validates the investment strategy implemented over the past three years to enhance our industrial performance and meet the most demanding requirements of our customers.”

Vallourec is a global leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, primarily serving the energy sector, including oil and gas, power generation, and industrial applications such as architecture and mechanical equipment. Headquartered in Meudon, France, the company operates in over 20 countries with approximately 13,000 employees.

Allseas is a Switzerland-based offshore contractor specializing in pipelay, heavy lift, and subsea construction for the oil and gas industry. Founded in 1985, the company operates a fleet of specialized vessels, including the world’s largest pipelay vessel, Pioneering Spirit.

Petrobras is Brazil’s state-controlled oil and gas company, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. It is one of the largest energy companies in Latin America, focusing on exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas.