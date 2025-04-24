  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

2025 April 24   18:00

shipping

BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

BIMCO and the Association of Ship Brokers & Agents (USA) Inc. (ASBA) announced the release of the updated ASBATANKVOY voyage charter party, the only dedicated tanker form not associated with an oil major.

The revision addresses changes in the tanker trade, commercial practices, and regulations since its last update in 1977.​  

Stephen Harper, Head of Legal - Shipping at BW Group and BIMCO Co-chair of the subcommittee, stated, “The 2025 edition brings the form up to date with modern tanker trade. Throughout the process of updating the form, the joint BIMCO/ASBA subcommittee has worked closely with a wide representation of the tanker industry, including COSCO and Chevron. The result is the product of consultations with many stakeholders who have advised the subcommittee on what the industry needs.”​  

The updated charter party includes several new or revised provisions aimed at reflecting current industry practices while maintaining the structure of the original 1977 form.

Søren Wolmar, Senior Partner at Quincannon Associates, Inc. and ASBA Co-chair of the subcommittee, noted, “Since its introduction in 1977, the ASBATANKVOY charter party has been recognised for carefully balancing the interests of owners and charterers. For this reason, it has become the most widely used independent tanker voyage charter party in the world. With ASBATANKVOY 2025, our subcommittee has succeeded in maintaining this balance while modernising the form by incorporating the latest operational advancements, legal and regulatory developments, communication practices and environmental considerations.”​  

The arbitration clause has been updated to include four named venues: New York, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with New York designated as the default venue, differing from the original form.

The comprehensive nature of the updated form is expected to reduce the necessity for additional rider clauses, thereby minimizing the risk of inconsistencies and enhancing contractual and legal certainty.​ 

BIMCO is the world's largest international shipping association, with over 2,000 members in more than 130 countries, representing 62% of the world’s tonnage. Its global membership includes ship owners, operators, managers, brokers, and agents. BIMCO operates as a non-profit organisation.​  

ASBA (Association of Ship Brokers & Agents (USA) Inc.), established in 1934, is a non-profit independent membership trade association that brings together member ship brokers, agents, and affiliates with offices in the United States and Canada.

Topics:

tankers

BIMCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:29

South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

17:02

South Korean shipbuilders report significant Q1 profit growth

16:39

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

16:13

Wärtsilä and Höegh Evi complete development of floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

15:46

Saudi fuel oil imports from Fujairah reach 15-month high amid inventory decline

15:04

Three Russian insurers seek Indian approval to provide marine insurance for oil tankers - Reuters

14:43

European Commission updates Ship Reporting rules to enhance maritime safety

14:23

Marinetrans secures logistics contracts for two FLNG vessel projects

13:30

DS NORDEN and MASH Makes complete first commercial vessel trial using carbon-negative biofuel

13:12

Wilson ASA takes delivery of first ECO series vessel, WILSON ECO I

12:48

Vantage Drilling receives conditional $80mln award for Platinum Explorer drillship

12:24

Neste and Eckerö Line extend partnership to reduce Baltic Sea maritime emissions

11:42

Bureau Veritas classifies Union Maritime's methanol-ready tankers equipped with Norsepower rotor sails

10:43

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures AIP for new container ship safety device

10:06

Aqaba Container Terminal introduces $13mln ship-to-shore gantry crane

2025 April 23

18:00

Peel Ports Group invests £10m in Heysham Port Development

17:45

IMO 2028 framework to drive biofuel use in shipping to avoid penalties - Ship & Bunker

17:19

US to reduce China tariffs from 145%, Trump indicated

16:45

Hapag-Lloyd reports 30% cancellation of China-U.S. shipments amid trade conflict

16:27

Lloyd's Register certifies North Star CSOVs to IACS cyber resilience standards ahead of July deadline

15:46

Vast Infraestrutura and Port of Rotterdam Authority partner to advance global tanker electrification

15:29

Square Port Shipyard partners with Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. to build vessels in India

14:42

Port of Amsterdam reduces corporate emissions by 65%

14:12

Denmark agrees to enhance Navy with DKK 4 bln investment in vessels and drones

13:54

PALFINGER MARINE supplies eight cranes for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari

13:20

BYD takes delivery of fourth car carrier

12:58

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures Naval Combat USV design contract

12:28

Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary orders 20,000 cbm LNG bunker ship

11:57

OSV Glomar Venture collides with offshore wind turbine in Dutch North Sea

11:05

Port of Antwerp-Bruges sees 4.6% container rise despite 4% overall cargo decline in Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news