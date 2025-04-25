HD Hyundai Mipo secures $111mln containership order

HD Hyundai Mipo, a South Korean shipbuilder under the HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering umbrella, announced on April 24, 2025, that it has secured a contract for the construction of two containerships.

The order, valued at KRW 159.3 billion ($111.08 million), was placed by an undisclosed company based in Asia.

According to a stock exchange filing by HD Hyundai Mipo, the two vessels are scheduled for delivery to their owner by the end of May 2027.

This latest contract follows a recent order for two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, valued at KRW 230.6 billion, which HD Hyundai Mipo reportedly secured from Nieto Trading, a company based in the Netherlands. The delivery of these gas carriers is planned for July 2027.

In related developments, the Ulsan-based shipyard recently completed the launch of a 22,000 cubic meter liquefied CO2 carrier. Described in reports as the "world's largest" of its type, the vessel was ordered by Greek shipping company Capital Clean Energy Carriers. This newbuild is the first of four identical units commissioned by the Greek owner.

The 159.9-meter vessel is equipped with three 'Bi-lobe type storage tanks' designed to handle various liquefied gas cargoes, including liquefied CO2, LPG, and ammonia, maintaining conditions of -55℃ and five times atmospheric pressure.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), based in Seongnam, South Korea, is an intermediate holding company within the HD Hyundai Group, one of South Korea's largest conglomerates. KSOE oversees three major shipbuilding subsidiaries: Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, and HD Hyundai Mipo.

HD Hyundai Mipo is a subsidiary of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. It is recognized globally as a leading builder of medium-sized vessels. The shipyard specializes in constructing product tankers, chemical tankers, LPG carriers, small to medium-sized containerships, and PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carriers).