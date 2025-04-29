Bureau Veritas updates rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has released an updated edition of its NR 678 Rule Note for the classification of hydrogen-fuelled ships.

The updated guidelines build upon the initial framework introduced in 2023, reflecting the evolving technological landscape and increasing industry focus on hydrogen as a marine fuel.

According to a statement from Bureau Veritas, the updated NR 678 Rule Note incorporates feedback from pilot projects and addresses advancements in hydrogen storage, distribution, and utilization on board vessels.

The rules cover aspects such as risk assessment, system design, installation, and testing procedures for both fuel cell and internal combustion engine applications of hydrogen.

Laurent Leblanc, Senior Vice President Technical & Operations at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, stated, "This updated Rule Note demonstrates our commitment to supporting the maritime industry's energy transition. By refining our guidelines based on the latest developments and practical experience, we aim to provide a robust framework that ensures the safe and reliable deployment of hydrogen as a fuel."

The move comes as the maritime sector faces increasing pressure to decarbonize in line with international targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Hydrogen is considered a promising alternative fuel due to its potential for zero greenhouse gas emissions at the point of combustion. Several pilot projects involving hydrogen-fuelled vessels are currently underway globally, driving the need for clear and comprehensive regulatory frameworks.

