South Korea announces 2025 plan to advance autonomous marine vehicle technology

South Korea will formulate a long-term strategy in 2025 to commercialize autonomous marine vehicle technology, aiming to advance the shipping industry, according to Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung, Yonhap reported.

"Autonomous ships utilizing cutting-edge digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, will play a significant role in improving maritime safety and reducing carbon emissions of the shipping industry," Kang stated during the inaugural meeting of a new policy committee on autonomous ship technology.

The strategy includes a 10-year roadmap focusing on developing technologies for autonomous vessels, transitioning the maritime shipping system to support this technology, training specialized professionals, and revising relevant domestic policies, as outlined by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The policy committee was launched in alignment with the Our Ocean Conference, a global maritime conference held in Busan. Kang emphasized that South Korea will enhance international cooperation to develop a global regulatory framework for the design, construction, and operation of autonomous ships.

The International Maritime Organization is working to establish a maritime autonomous surface ship code by 2032.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is a government body in South Korea responsible for overseeing maritime affairs, fisheries, and port logistics. Established to promote sustainable marine resource management and advance the maritime industry, it develops policies related to shipping, marine safety, and environmental protection.