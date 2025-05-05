IMO amends IMDG Code to clarify maritime transport rules for ammonium nitrate

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has approved a revision to Clause 7.6.2.8.4 of the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code to improve safety in transporting ammonium nitrate by sea, according to ICHCA's release.

The global cargo handling body ICHCA International highlighted the amendment as part of its 2025 Dangerous Goods Awareness campaign.

The amendment specifies that UN 1942 Ammonium Nitrate and UN 2067 Ammonium Nitrate Based Fertilizer may only be stowed under deck if all hatches, including tween deck hatches, are capable of being opened in case of emergency. This allows for effective ventilation and firefighting.

The amendment stems from an ICHCA White Paper submitted to IMO in 2022, which advocated clearer guidance on the clause.

While the amendment will be mandatory from 1 January 2026, it is available for voluntary implementation from January 2025.

Countries including Australia, South Africa, and Chile already have national regulations addressing such risks. The amendment aims to eliminate ambiguity across vessel types, including bulk carriers, multipurpose tween deckers, and conventional reefer vessels.

Founded in 1952, ICHCA International is a non-profit organization focused on enhancing safety, productivity, and efficiency in global cargo handling. With NGO status, it represents industry interests at international regulatory forums. ICHCA operates through global chapters and technical panels to disseminate best practices and provide safety guidance in cargo transport.

The International Maritime Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations, established in 1948. It is responsible for regulating shipping, including safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, and maritime security. Its key conventions include SOLAS and the IMDG Code, which governs the carriage of dangerous goods by sea.