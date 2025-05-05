  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IMO amends IMDG Code to clarify maritime transport rules for ammonium nitrate

2025 May 5   16:45

ammonia

IMO amends IMDG Code to clarify maritime transport rules for ammonium nitrate

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has approved a revision to Clause 7.6.2.8.4 of the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code to improve safety in transporting ammonium nitrate by sea, according to ICHCA's release.

The global cargo handling body ICHCA International highlighted the amendment as part of its 2025 Dangerous Goods Awareness campaign.

The amendment specifies that UN 1942 Ammonium Nitrate and UN 2067 Ammonium Nitrate Based Fertilizer may only be stowed under deck if all hatches, including tween deck hatches, are capable of being opened in case of emergency. This allows for effective ventilation and firefighting.  

The amendment stems from an ICHCA White Paper submitted to IMO in 2022, which advocated clearer guidance on the clause.

While the amendment will be mandatory from 1 January 2026, it is available for voluntary implementation from January 2025.  

Countries including Australia, South Africa, and Chile already have national regulations addressing such risks. The amendment aims to eliminate ambiguity across vessel types, including bulk carriers, multipurpose tween deckers, and conventional reefer vessels. 

Founded in 1952, ICHCA International is a non-profit organization focused on enhancing safety, productivity, and efficiency in global cargo handling. With NGO status, it represents industry interests at international regulatory forums. ICHCA operates through global chapters and technical panels to disseminate best practices and provide safety guidance in cargo transport.  

The International Maritime Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations, established in 1948. It is responsible for regulating shipping, including safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, and maritime security. Its key conventions include SOLAS and the IMDG Code, which governs the carriage of dangerous goods by sea.

Topics:

IMO

ammonia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

TotalEnergies implements LR OneOcean's route optimisation technology

17:16

Port Canaveral launches $500 mln five-year modernization plan

16:25

North Star takes delivery of two CSOVs from VARD's Langsten shipyard

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

15:34

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

14:23

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

13:50

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

12:38

DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

10:23

New sulphur emission limits enter into effect in the Mediterranean

08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

2025 May 3

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news