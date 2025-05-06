Denmark’s Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening project

Port Esbjerg has finalized the deepening of its fairway from 9.3 to 12.8 metres, a project that involved relocating 3,702,000 cubic metres of seabed material along the 21.6-kilometre Grådyb channel, according to the company's release.

This enhancement is expected to enable the port to accommodate larger vessels, increase cargo volumes, and strengthen its roles in both the energy and defense sectors.

Dennis Jul Pedersen, CEO of Port Esbjerg, stated, “The deepening of the fairway marks a major milestone. It expands our overall capacity and unlocks new potential for the future.”

The project received DKK 211 million (approximately $32 million) in funding from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and was completed on time and below budget.

A significant portion of the dredged material was repurposed to expand the southern areas of the port. Environmental impact assessments were conducted in collaboration with authorities and the public.

With the increased depth, Port Esbjerg anticipates doubling its cargo volume over the next decade. The port aims to maintain and enhance its position as Europe’s leading hub for offshore wind shipments, accommodating the growing size of installation vessels and components.

Søren Gade, Chairman of the Board of Port Esbjerg, commented, “We have reached a crucial milestone that opens the port to the vessels shaping the future of energy and security. This strengthens not only Port Esbjerg but also Denmark’s role in the green transition and in international defence cooperation.”

The fairway deepening is part of a broader infrastructure development plan at and around Port Esbjerg, including the extension of the rail connection to the port area and the establishment of new reinforced areas for heavy logistics, with a particular focus on offshore wind.

Located on the southwest coast of Denmark, Port Esbjerg is a key maritime hub specializing in handling offshore wind components, roll-on/roll-off cargo, and general freight. Established in 1868, the port has evolved to become a central node in the North Sea’s logistics network, particularly in supporting renewable energy initiatives and serving as a strategic point for military logistics.

European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) is an EU funding instrument aimed at enhancing infrastructure across Europe. It supports the development of high-performing, sustainable, and efficiently interconnected trans-European networks in the fields of transport, energy, and digital services.