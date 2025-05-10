Hapag-Lloyd unveils enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030

Hapag-Lloyd says it is taking the next step in its quality journey with the launch of enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030. These promises represent the evolution of the company's previous commitments, bringing a step change in Operational Quality and evolved Service Quality - a decisive move toward delivering an even more reliable and customer-centric shipping experience. By building on the already existing Quality Promises, Hapag-Lloyd aims to further reduce delays, improve reliability, and provide customers with greater predictability, transparency, and efficiency. By enhancing operational performance, optimizing customer processes, and expanding its various digital solutions, the company will further drive continuous innovation, enabling both growth and efficiency across its global network.

Over the past years, the company has already made substantial improvements: 90 percent of customer bookings are now responded to within one business hour (compared to 60 percent in 2019), and 93 percent of calls are answered within 12 seconds. Additionally, 88 percent of all customer queries are resolved within eight business hours, demonstrating a consistent commitment to fast and reliable customer service.

The enhanced Quality Promises reinforce the company’s long-term ambition: to become the “Undisputed Number One for Quality” in global shipping. “It’s not only about setting goals – it’s about setting clear standards for our industry and delivering consistent high quality every day,” says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd. “With our unique set of Quality Promises we will be able to minimize delays, elevate reliability, and provide our customers with the predictability they rightly expect from us.”

As Hapag-Lloyd is committed to full transparency in the delivery of its Quality Promises, customers have access to performance data through an updated Quality Promises dashboard which can be found HERE. This includes real-time tracking tools and enhanced digital solutions, giving customers more control, faster response times, and improved issue resolution.

