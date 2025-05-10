  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hapag-Lloyd unveils enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030

2025 May 10   10:26

Hapag-Lloyd unveils enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030

Hapag-Lloyd says it is taking the next step in its quality journey with the launch of enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030. These promises represent the evolution of the company's previous commitments, bringing a step change in Operational Quality and evolved Service Quality - a decisive move toward delivering an even more reliable and customer-centric shipping experience. By building on the already existing Quality Promises, Hapag-Lloyd aims to further reduce delays, improve reliability, and provide customers with greater predictability, transparency, and efficiency.  By enhancing operational performance, optimizing customer processes, and expanding its various digital solutions, the company will further drive continuous innovation, enabling both growth and efficiency across its global network.

Over the past years, the company has already made substantial improvements: 90 percent of customer bookings are now responded to within one business hour (compared to 60 percent in 2019), and 93 percent of calls are answered within 12 seconds. Additionally, 88 percent of all customer queries are resolved within eight business hours, demonstrating a consistent commitment to fast and reliable customer service.

The enhanced Quality Promises reinforce the company’s long-term ambition: to become the “Undisputed Number One for Quality” in global shipping. “It’s not only about setting goals – it’s about setting clear standards for our industry and delivering consistent high quality every day,” says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd. “With our unique set of Quality Promises we will be able to minimize delays, elevate reliability, and provide our customers with the predictability they rightly expect from us.”

As Hapag-Lloyd is committed to full transparency in the delivery of its Quality Promises, customers have access to performance data through an updated Quality Promises dashboard which can be found HERE. This includes real-time tracking tools and enhanced digital solutions, giving customers more control, faster response times, and improved issue resolution.  

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 299 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 397 offices in 139 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.7 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:29

ClassNK releases “What is the IMO’s Mid-term measures and how it works”

14:51

Valio’s products now transported across the Gulf of Finland with 90% fewer emissions

12:14

Kongsberg Q1 2025 revenues rose 28% to MNOK 14 622

08:52

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems receives order extension for two additional submarines from Singapore

2025 May 9

16:47

Asyad launches Sohar Max equipped with five rotor sails

15:56

NearZero FPSO design from SBM Offshore gets approval from ABS

15:51

Kale Logistics to develop the sultanate of Oman’s national port community system

14:35

Oman announces investment of OMR 100M into logistics sector development

12:07

HD Hyundai and Persona AI sign agreement to deploy humanoid welding robots for shipbuilding automation

10:23

China's second large cruise ship successfully floats for the first time

10:02

Port of Rotterdam: the hydrogen system is taking shape

2025 May 8

17:31

Ocean Yield increases its investment in Geogas LNG

16:49

Hitachi Energy’s pioneers HyFlex hydrogen-powered generator with shore power system for ships at berth

16:40

Odfjell SE reports 1Q25 results

15:42

CLdN launches new Zeebrugge-Cork-Dublin container shipping service

15:34

Norfolk Southern, Port of Virginia create country’s first RailGreen Corridor

14:15

TGS awarded 4D streamer contract

12:17

SAAM Terminals redoubles its commitment to safety at IV Port Gathering in Iquique

11:03

DP World opens first Singapore warehouse to strengthen Asian logistics capabilities

10:28

ShibataFenderTeam builds on success at Port of Oakland, CA, USA, with Berth 10 future-proof refurbishment

09:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 19, 2025

2025 May 7

18:00

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures 251.1 bln won contract for two crude oil carriers

17:26

Liberia signs strategic port modernization agreement with Morocco’s Marsa Maroc

17:06

K Line's profit for fiscal year 2024 up 199.4% to $2bln

16:41

Rhenus Logistics India partners with IWAI to deploy 100 barges across key inland routes

16:20

Samsung Heavy Industries launches MLF-O deep-sea FLNG model

15:49

Ocean Yield increases stake in France LNG Shipping to 45%

15:04

Belgian Ports introduce Inbound Release Platform for enhanced customs compliance and logistics efficiency

14:59

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures three-year, $140 mln shipping contract with equipment manufacturer

14:29

AAL Hamburg delivers three assembled Konecranes ESP 10 cranes to Mexico and Chile

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news