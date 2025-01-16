  1. Home
2025 January 16   14:37

shipbuilding

AtoB@C Shipping adds six 5,900 dwt eco-vessels to its fleet

AtoB@C Shipping continues its fleet renewal by adding six low-emission newbuildings to its fleet between 2025 and 2027 after securing long-term time charter contracts with German shipowner BAAS Shipping from Hamburg, according to the company's release.

The 5,900 dwt ice class 1A vessels, designed by Dutch Groot Design with its modern and efficient lines, enable almost 50% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to the 5,000 dwt vessels currently in the fleet. The vessels are designed to flexibly accommodate different types of cargo by having one 71-metre long box-shaped cargo hold of 321,000 cubic feet and a partial tween deck, which can also be used as bulkheads.

“We are currently investing in the renewal of our owned fleet, but at the same time we need to secure modern, low emission capacity for our time charter fleet as well,” says Commercial Director Frida Rowland, Commercial Director of AtoB@C Shipping and ESL Shipping. "With the six newbuildings from Dajin Shipyard we are introducing together with our partners efficient and flexible vessels as tonnage providers to AtoB@C Shipping. We are happy that these ships will enter into this charter, serving trades where the benefits of these modern vessels with regards to sustainability will make a difference," comments Dierk Faust, Managing Director of BAAS Shipping.

The first vessel, Baymar, was delivered from the shipyard in China on 26 October 2024 and will enter AtoB@C Shipping’s traffic in the coming weeks. The second vessel, Soundmar, will be delivered from the shipyard in January 2025. The remaining four are scheduled for delivery from the shipyard within 2026.

