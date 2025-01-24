EU and industry associations call for modernized customs operations

On International Customs Day 2025, a joint statement issued by industry and trade associations, represented in the European Union’s Trade Contact Group (TCG), reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a strong partnership with customs authorities.

Aligning with the World Customs Organization's (WCO) 2025 theme: "A Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity," the statement emphasized the critical need for increased investment in customs operations and effective public-private partnerships to address the growing complexities of global trade. The statement called for efficient, stable, and innovative IT systems to align customs processes with the rapidly evolving supply chain.

Digital solutions, such as interoperable platforms and real-time data sharing, are crucial for enabling efficient border clearance and implementing a "single window" approach. While emphasizing the importance of security, the statement stressed the need for advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, alongside strong industry-law enforcement partnerships, to enhance risk management systems and combat illicit trade while facilitating the seamless flow of legitimate goods.

The statement also highlighted the importance of investing in a highly skilled customs workforce. Customs professionals must be equipped with the knowledge, expertise, and tools to navigate the complexities of modern trade environments and effectively leverage innovative technologies.

The statement called on policymakers to prioritize the adoption of effective and balanced legislation and the allocation of resources to customs authorities.