Hapag-Lloyd reports preliminary 2024 results

Hapag-Lloyd has published preliminary and unaudited financial figures for the 2024 fiscal year. The company achieved a Group EBITDA of USD 5.0 billion (EUR 4.6 billion) and a Group EBIT of USD 2.8 billion (EUR 2.6 billion). These figures are within the upper range of the adjusted earnings forecast released in October 2024.

Hapag-Lloyd attributes the increases primarily to higher transport volumes combined with stable average freight rates. The average freight rate was USD 1,492/TEU, compared to USD 1,500/TEU in 2023. Revenue reached USD 20.7 billion (EUR 19.1 billion), driven by increased demand for container transport. Transport volume grew by approximately 5% to 12.5 million TEU, despite vessel rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope and associated longer voyage times.

The company will publish its 2024 Annual Report, including audited financial results and an outlook for the current fiscal year, on March 20, 2025.

Hapag-Lloyd, with a fleet of 292 container ships and a capacity of 2.3 million TEU, is a global liner shipping company. The company employs approximately 13,700 people across 399 offices in 139 countries. The company operates 113 liner services connecting over 600 ports. In its Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd holds stakes in 20 terminals across several continents.