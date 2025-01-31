  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. New owners found for bankrupt German shipyards Nobiskrug and FSG

2025 January 31   16:14

shipbuilding

New owners found for bankrupt German shipyards Nobiskrug and FSG

A pair of shipyards in northern Germany owned by investor Lars Windhorst have been bought out of bankruptcy by two established shipbuilding firms, according to DPA.

The Nobiskurg shipyard in the northern German town of Rendsberg and the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) in the city of Flensburg on the Danish border are both part of Windhorst's Tennor Group, which went into insolvency proceedings in December. Nobiskrug and FSG had already been experiencing problems for some time.

The Bremen-based luxury yacht builder Lürssen will take over the Nobiskrug shipyard, according to provisional insolvency administrators Hendrik Gittermann and Christoph Morgen. Lürssen already owns a shipyard in the nearby town of Schacht-Audorf, which sits on the same canal.

The FSG shipyard will be bought by Bremerhaven-based Heinrich Röner Group, which specializes in shipbuilding and heavy steel construction, the administrators reported.

The Australian shipping company SeaRoad is expected to act as a cooperation partner for FSG until the ferry the company ordered from FSG is completed by the shipyard.

The Heirich Rönner Group had already purchased the steel construction division of the Rendsburg Nobiskrug shipyard in November 2021.

Nobiskrug has built well over 750 ships since it was founded in 1905. The shipyard specializes in the construction of luxury yachts over 60 metres in length. One of the best-known new builds of recent years is the massive sailing yacht A, which is almost 143 metres long.

In FSG's more than 150-year history, the shipyard has built a wide range of different types of ships, from passenger steamers and three-masted schooners to fleet service boats and research vessels.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 31

18:08

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

17:22

Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

17:09

SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad

16:45

EU invests over €1.2 bln in cross-border infrastructure

15:44

Norwegian authorities bring in ship suspected in Baltic Sea cable damage

15:04

Meyer Werft launches "zero4cruise" project to revolutionize cruise ship fuel cell technology

14:32

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd launch joint shipping network

14:22

Greece and UK sign MoU on merchant shipping

13:42

UK Dredging expands fleet with advanced water injection dredger

13:05

DEME secures €300 mln contracts for Nordlicht offshore wind farms

12:39

Rotterdam bunkering volumes down 0.9%, LNG bunkering up 52% in 2024

12:39

Port crane market projected to reach $2.7 bln by 2034

12:09

MODEC and TOYO secure AiP from ABS for Blue Ammonia FPSO

11:45

Svitzer wins major terminal towage contract with Oman LNG

11:04

Ørsted, PGE to build 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Poland

10:30

MAN Energy Solutions' ammonia engine reaches 100% load in testing

10:23

MHI to build offshore patrol vessel for Indonesia under JICA

09:59

Port of Vancouver authorizes LNG bunkering

2025 January 30

18:00

Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

17:46

European offshore wind ports meet in London to discuss collaboration

17:12

Fincantieri renames two vessels for Indonesian Navy

17:00

Weathernews and HD Hyundai Marine Solution announce partnership to optimize maritime operations

16:33

Port of Corpus Christi achieves record tonnage in 2024

16:08

Private LNG terminal operator Deutsche ReGas claims unfair competition from state-owned DET

16:05

Kongsberg Maritime to upgrade Norwegian Coastal Administration vessel

15:31

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting contracted to manage project coordination for H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts project

15:07

MOL Drybulk takes delivery of multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde

14:42

Hapag-Lloyd reports preliminary 2024 results

14:24

RMK Marine launches world's first commercial sailing RORO vessel

14:22

Global shipbuilding market expected to reach $26.1 bln growth by 2029