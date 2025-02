On January 31, 2025, Neoliner achieved a significant milestone with the launch of the Neoliner Origin at the RMK Marine shipyard, according to the company's release.

The Neoliner Origin is designed to utilize wind power as its primary propulsion source, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels and minimizing environmental impact.

Following the launch, the Neoliner Origin will undergo further construction and sea trials before embarking on its maiden transatlantic voyage.