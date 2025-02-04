  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bureau Veritas grants AiP for University of Queensland's "SeaFisher" offshore fish pen

2025 February 4   15:23

offshore

Bureau Veritas grants AiP for University of Queensland's "SeaFisher" offshore fish pen

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) to The University of Queensland for its novel "SeaFisher" offshore fish pen, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

The SeaFisher is designed for cost-effective and robust fish farming in deeper ocean areas, addressing the growing global demand for seafood. The modular cubic pen design features a durable High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) frame, forming a 2 × n array. This design provides flexibility and resilience in challenging marine environments.

Key features of the SeaFisher include a single-point mooring system that minimizes environmental impact and collision loads, as well as ballast tubes that allow the pen to submerge to specific depths to avoid severe weather conditions.

The SeaFisher project is funded by the Blue Economy CRC, led by the University of Queensland in collaboration with industry and research partners including Huon Aquaculture, National University of Singapore, Tassal Group, Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), Maccaferri Corporate, Griffith University, and the University of Tasmania.

Topics:

certification

fishery

Bureau Veritas

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 4

18:00

Viking Line's Viking XPRS resumes service after a three-week refurbishment

17:36

CMA CGM expands Mediterranean network with three new services

17:02

AD Ports Group and Al Ain Mills partner for major grain facility at Khalifa Port

16:43

GTT wins tank design contract for new LNG carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

16:23

Sofregaz wins project management consultancy contract for Jordan's Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal

15:53

Japan considers supporting $44 bln Alaska LNG pipeline to ease trade tensions with U.S.: Reuters

14:53

WinGD's on-engine NOx reduction solution receives type approval

14:10

ReCAAP ISC issues alert following rise in armed robberies in Southeast Asia

13:22

Ascenz Marorka partners with Piraeus Marine Services to strengthen Greek market presence

13:02

Hapag-Lloyd concludes green financing of its 24 new container ships

12:41

Brazilian consortium to pilot HVO as marine fuel

12:11

Svitzer shifts to biofuel for tug operations in the Danish port of Esbjerg

11:41

LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

11:12

WALLENIUS SOL acquires British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines

10:35

Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

10:24

EemsEnergyTerminal launches open season for LNG storage and regassification

09:59

Tidal Transit and HICO secure equity funding for six new-build electric vessels

2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

14:04

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance