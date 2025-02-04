Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) to The University of Queensland for its novel "SeaFisher" offshore fish pen, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

The SeaFisher is designed for cost-effective and robust fish farming in deeper ocean areas, addressing the growing global demand for seafood. The modular cubic pen design features a durable High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) frame, forming a 2 × n array. This design provides flexibility and resilience in challenging marine environments.

Key features of the SeaFisher include a single-point mooring system that minimizes environmental impact and collision loads, as well as ballast tubes that allow the pen to submerge to specific depths to avoid severe weather conditions.

The SeaFisher project is funded by the Blue Economy CRC, led by the University of Queensland in collaboration with industry and research partners including Huon Aquaculture, National University of Singapore, Tassal Group, Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), Maccaferri Corporate, Griffith University, and the University of Tasmania.