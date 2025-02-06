Amogy establishes a new office in South Korea

Amogy, a provider of ammonia-to-power solutions, has announced the opening of a new office in Pangyo Techno Valley, South Korea. This expansion aims to solidify Amogy's presence in a key market and foster closer collaboration with established investors and partners, including SK Innovation, Samsung Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai, Hanwha, SV Investment, Korea Zinc, and others. The location also provides proximity to maritime and hydrogen technology supply chains, according to the company's release.

Amogy cited South Korea's early adoption of ammonia and hydrogen fuel technologies, along with supportive national policies, as key factors in its decision. The country's first auction for hydrogen and ammonia-based electricity generation under the Clean Hydrogen Production Standard (CHPS), and the recently enacted Distributed Energy Act (DEA) are noted.