  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kongsberg Maritime introduces new technology for floating wind turbine installation

2025 February 6   14:53

offshore

Kongsberg Maritime introduces new technology for floating wind turbine installation

Kongsberg Maritime has announced a suite of new technologies designed to streamline and industrialize the transportation and installation (T&I) of floating offshore wind turbines. The solutions cover the process from anchor and mooring installation to electrical cable pull-in, aiming to provide a comprehensive offering for the floating offshore wind market, according to the company's release.

Key elements of Kongsberg Maritime’s approach include new vessel designs and methodology for anchor and mooring installation, a new approach for towing turbines to site, a new integrated tensioning concept for mooring lines, and an innovative cable pull-in system.

Kongsberg Maritime has developed two new vessel concepts: the UT 7900 FWIV AH (Floating Wind Installation Vessel – Anchor Handling) and the UT 7600 FWIV Subsea. The UT 7900 FWIV AH features a triple cross-tensioning winch system capable of tensioning and proof-loading up to three mooring lines simultaneously.

“This vessel can pull up to 900 tonnes in a single fall configuration, ensuring efficient and safe anchor handling, with reduced energy consumption,” the company stated. The UT 7600 FWIV Subsea is designed for handling, storing, and deploying mooring elements.

Kongsberg Maritime’s Tow Assist system utilizes Dynamic Positioning (DP) technology to enhance situational awareness, safety, and efficiency during turbine tow-out operations. “Tow Assist builds on the K-Pos DP system, enabling unpowered floating structures to become DP-enabled during complex towing operations by calculating and distributing the optimal allocation of the connected vessels,” the company explained.

The Integrated Tensioning Concept uses Permanent Magnet (PM) winches to improve the efficiency and safety of mooring line hook-up operations by compensating for relative movements between the floater and the vessel.

Kongsberg Maritime’s new cable pull-in method places all necessary equipment on the vessel, reducing the equipment and personnel required on the floating turbine.

Topics:

offshore

Kongsberg Maritime

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 6

18:04

Cape Andiamo and Cape Avanti enter Navig8's Eco MR pool

17:42

Purus orders new 45,000 cbm medium gas carrier from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

17:24

Costamare's containership fleet 96% fixed for 2025

16:51

Prysmian takes delivery of advanced cable-laying vessel "Monna Lisa"

16:37

Hapag-Lloyd welcomes "Bangkok Express" to its fleet

15:23

G2 Ocean implements Seaber to optimize fleet planning

14:13

EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

13:41

ClassNK grants AiP for coastal liquefied CO2 carrier design

13:06

Denmark increases scrutiny of tankers at Skagen Anchorage

12:31

Maersk reports strong 2024 results

12:21

Amogy establishes a new office in South Korea

11:52

Noble secures $70 mln contract with Shell for Noble Developer

11:16

Aikido's floating wind platform design receives ABS approval

10:51

Baltic Exchange enters chemical tanker market with new freight assessments

10:31

Tango FLNG exceeds guaranteed LNG production

09:59

McDermott completes offshore project in East Malaysia ahead of schedule

2025 February 5

18:07

Alfa Laval acquires NRG Marine to enhance anti-fouling solutions

17:22

Chinese newbuilding orderbook exceeds $123 bln

17:04

ONE and LX Pantos launch joint venture for US intermodal services

16:24

PALFINGER to equip fourth Royal Caribbean's Icon Class Ship with lifesaving appliances

15:53

DOF Group announces two subsea contract awards in APAC region

15:14

Corvus Energy to supply battery system for world's first fully electric offshore vessel

14:34

Fincantieri finalizes order for four cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line

14:22

Maersk opens Rotterdam cold store, receives first shipment

13:52

Singapore launches largest electric supply boat

13:02

MOL and Be Forward sign first book and claim contract for used car transport

12:32

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Nippon Gas Line secure AiP for low-pressure coastal LCO2 carrier

12:11

ONE adds Muuga to BBX Service

11:40

Oil tanker CHRYSALIS resumes Suez Canal transit after Red Sea incident

11:20

Lloyd's Register launches class notation for fin stabilizers