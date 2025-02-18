Wärtsilä secures lifecycle agreement with CMA Ships for LNG-fueled container fleet

Wärtsilä Corporation has signed a Lifecycle Agreement with CMA Ships, a subsidiary of CMA CGM, covering 14 large LNG-fueled container ships, according to the company's release.

The agreement, booked in Q1 2025, focuses on ensuring operational reliability and optimizing maintenance costs for the vessels. The 14 vessels included in the agreement comprise five 15,000 TEU ships and nine 23,000 TEU ships, all operating between Asia and Europe. These ships utilize WinGD 2-stroke main engines and Wärtsilä 4-stroke auxiliary engines, along with gas valve units (GVUs).

“The management of new fuels such as LNG can be complex and costly," said Xavier Leclercq, Vice President, Newbuilding, CMA CGM. "This agreement with Wärtsilä will help us secure ship operations and optimize engine maintenance costs. We appreciate the cooperation and support that Wärtsilä continues to provide us in meeting our customer needs as effectively as possible.”

The agreement provides a full-service package, including Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight service, which uses AI for predictive maintenance. It also covers parts and maintenance services, dynamic maintenance planning, and 24/7 remote operational support.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.

CMA CGM is a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, operating a large fleet of vessels and managing port terminals worldwide.

WinGD is a leading developer of two-stroke gas and dual-fuel engines for marine applications.